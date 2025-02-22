Trump announces new deal with Ukraine on minerals

Trump again announces a deal on Ukrainian minerals. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

U.S. President Donald Trump has changed his rhetoric on the war in Ukraine, acknowledging that the aggressor country did indeed invade. This comes after his controversial statements earlier this week, where he actually blamed Ukraine for the war.

On Friday, during an interview, Trump said that an agreement on the extraction of strategic minerals in Ukraine was being prepared and could be signed in the near future.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded by confirming that negotiations were ongoing, but emphasizing the need for a fair approach. The day before, he also rejected Washington's demands for access to $500 billion worth of Ukrainian resources as compensation for military aid, noting that the United States has not yet provided such a sum and has not offered specific security guarantees.

Recall

Ukrainian and American representatives try to reach a compromise on the minerals deal. Kyiv rejected the initial US offer of 50% of the revenue and proposed alternative terms.

“This week": Bloomberg learns about US-Ukraine intensification of efforts on critical minerals deal