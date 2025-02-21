“This week": Bloomberg learns about US-Ukraine intensification of efforts on critical minerals deal

Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators are seeking to bridge the "gap" in transatlantic relations this week to finalize a deal on crucial minerals, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the talks, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukrainian officials are discussing minerals with US Special Envoy Keith Kellogg during a visit to Kyiv," the person said on condition of anonymity because the talks are taking place behind closed doors.

Zelenskiy, who rejected an initial U.S. offer to secure half of Ukraine's mineral revenues, said his meeting with Kellogg on Thursday "restored hope.

The U.S. proposal called for a 50 percent share of the sale of licenses and other mineral revenues, which would have violated Ukrainian law, a person familiar with the discussions said. Kyiv has put forward changes to the proposal that would benefit both sides, as critics of the draft agreement denounced it as a reminder of colonialism of past centuries - the publication says.

Trump has said he wants the equivalent of $500 billion in rare earths, which are mainly used in high-strength magnets.

"A finalized deal on U.S. access to Ukrainian minerals in exchange for security guarantees will be a key element of the Trump administration's efforts to end the three-year war," the publication points out and reminds that Trump has said he may soon meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

It is stated that despite the events of the past few days, the United States continues to seek an agreement on minerals.

According to another person familiar with the matter, the US administration sees the minerals deal as a way to link America and Ukraine. However, much of Ukraine's future security guarantees will be on Europe, the source said.

Podoliak on the agreement on rare earth minerals: work on it continues