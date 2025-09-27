Trump announces intensive peace talks on Gaza Strip

President of the United States of America Donald Trump announced "effective" negotiations before signing a final peace agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip. This is reported by UNN with reference to the White House head's page on the social network Truth Social.

Details

Donald Trump said he was "pleased to report very encouraging and productive discussions with the Middle Eastern community regarding Gaza."

Intensive negotiations have been ongoing for four days and will continue for as long as it takes to reach a successfully concluded agreement. All countries in the region are involved, Hamas is well aware of these discussions, and Israel is informed at all levels, including Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. - reads the US President's post.

The White House chief added that "there is more goodwill and enthusiasm for reaching a deal, after so many decades, than I have ever seen before."

"Everyone is eager to leave this period of death and darkness behind. I am honored to be a part of these negotiations. We must bring the hostages home and achieve PERMANENT AND LASTING PEACE!" the US President wrote.

