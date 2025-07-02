Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizens

US President Donald Trump said that the country must get rid of dangerous criminals, including those who have been in the country for a long time and were even born in the USA. He said this on the air of Right Side Broadcasting, reports UNN.

And at the same time, we have a lot of dangerous people who have been here for a long time - those who hit people from behind in the head with a bat when they are not looking, and kill them; those who stab you with a knife when you are just walking down the street. They are not new to our country. They have been a part of our country for a long time. Many of them were born in this country. I think we should get them out of here too, to be honest. Maybe this will be our next joint venture. Because we forget about them. And among them are very dangerous people... These are sick people. I would like to get them out of our country too - stated Donald Trump

It will be recalled that the administration of US President Donald Trump changed the direction of its mass deportation policy and ordered an end to raids and arrests at agricultural enterprises, in the hotel and restaurant sector, and in the food industry. The priority is the detention of the "most dangerous" migrants with a criminal past.

