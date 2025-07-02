Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizens

$41.780.14
48.990.20
ukenru
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM • 28547 views
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM • 78427 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM • 63317 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 132450 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM • 78327 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 67152 views
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 170703 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 130070 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 60502 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 116506 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
3.4m/s
70%
749mm
Popular news
General Staff confirmed strike on command post of the 8th Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed ForcesJuly 1, 05:24 PM • 1283 views
In the TOT, Russian occupiers are raising a new generation of drone operators - CNSJuly 1, 05:26 PM • 1782 views
Rubio launched a new attack against USAID on the agency's last day of operation - BloombergJuly 1, 06:09 PM • 1548 views
Tied to a motorcycle and dragged along the road: Lubinets reacted to the alleged execution of a Ukrainian soldierJuly 1, 06:17 PM • 1952 views
Eight opposition parties in Georgia announced their refusal to participate in local elections: whyJuly 1, 07:06 PM • 2422 views
Publications
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reactsJuly 1, 03:27 PM • 51766 views
How will the subsistence minimum, minimum wage, and exchange rate change: The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declarationJuly 1, 03:10 PM • 64107 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands"July 1, 02:20 PM • 81646 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM • 132450 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stationsJuly 1, 06:15 AM • 170703 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mette Frederiksen
Petro Poroshenko
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Azerbaijan
Iran
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 16216 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh HartnettJuly 1, 11:17 AM • 81081 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concertJuly 1, 10:47 AM • 84528 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cuttingJuly 1, 07:10 AM • 105642 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster storyJune 30, 11:05 AM • 133327 views
Actual
Sukhoi Su-27
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101
9K720 Iskander
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizens

Kyiv • UNN

 • 189 views

Donald Trump stated the necessity to get rid of dangerous criminals in the USA, including those who have lived in the country for a long time and were born there. This will be the next step after the change in deportation policy, which currently focuses on the "most dangerous" migrants.

Trump announces deportation of dangerous criminals, even if they are US citizens

US President Donald Trump said that the country must get rid of dangerous criminals, including those who have been in the country for a long time and were even born in the USA. He said this on the air of Right Side Broadcasting, reports UNN.

And at the same time, we have a lot of dangerous people who have been here for a long time - those who hit people from behind in the head with a bat when they are not looking, and kill them; those who stab you with a knife when you are just walking down the street. They are not new to our country. They have been a part of our country for a long time. Many of them were born in this country. I think we should get them out of here too, to be honest. Maybe this will be our next joint venture. Because we forget about them. And among them are very dangerous people... These are sick people. I would like to get them out of our country too

- stated Donald Trump

It will be recalled that the administration of US President Donald Trump changed the direction of its mass deportation policy and ordered an end to raids and arrests at agricultural enterprises, in the hotel and restaurant sector, and in the food industry. The priority is the detention of the "most dangerous" migrants with a criminal past.

US Supreme Court allows Trump to deport migrants to countries they are not from24.06.25, 16:01 • 3577 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9