Trump announced "historic actions" for the development of rare earth metals in the USA
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated that this week he will take "historic actions" in working on the extraction of rare earth minerals in the US. Trump made this statement during a speech in Congress, reports UNN.
Details
"This week I will also take historic actions in working on critical rare earth minerals here in the US, in the extraction of critical rare earth minerals in the US," Trump said.
On February 26, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the signing of an agreement with the United States regarding rare earth metals. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal today, February 28, reported that this agreement is a framework agreement for a future agreement to create an Investment Fund for the development and reconstruction of Ukraine.
According to Trump, the so-called agreement on minerals will serve as insurance against a future attack from Russia. President Zelensky stated that the final version of the agreement with the US regarding useful minerals does not make Ukraine a debtor. It does not specify any amount that Ukraine would have to repay to the US.