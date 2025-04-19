Trump and Starmer discussed key issues: trade, the Middle East, Ukraine
US President Donald Trump held a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The leaders discussed bilateral trade, security in the Middle East, and a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.
President of the United States of America Donald Trump had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer.
It is noted that the main topics of discussion were bilateral trade, security in the Middle East, and most importantly, efforts to achieve a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine.
Today, President Donald J. Trump held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer. Both leaders discussed bilateral trade, ongoing negotiations for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine, and regional security issues in the Middle East
In addition, the Head of the White House stated that he looks forward to his state visit to the United Kingdom later this year, during which he plans to meet with King Charles III.
Donald Trump announced plans to meet with King Charles III during his visit to the United Kingdom. The invitation was conveyed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
