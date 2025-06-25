$41.870.04
Trump allowed to stay in royal palace in Netherlands after world leaders' dinner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

US President Donald Trump will spend the night in the royal palace during the NATO summit in the Netherlands. This is a unique gesture, as he will also have breakfast with the royal family.

US President Donald Trump, who arrived in the Netherlands to participate in the NATO summit, will spend the night in the Royal Palace, where a dinner of world leaders with the Dutch Royal Family took place the day before. This was reported by de Gelderlander, UNN informs.

Details

"For heads of government, the royal treat ends after dinner, but not for Trump. The American president is allowed to spend the night in the palace – an absolute rarity and a grand gesture. And on Wednesday morning, the president also has breakfast with the king and queen," the publication writes.

It is also noted that fried tuna with Amsterdam onion mousse was served to the guests during dinner. The ingredients of the dish also include pickled vegetables, chives cream and crispy onions.

The main course is veal fillet with chanterelle sauce, with asparagus, vegetables and paolo potatoes. The last dish is stacked slices of potatoes. For dessert – chocolate cake with tonka beans, soft caramel and vanilla sauce. The menu ends with coffee or tea

- the article says.

The publication also indicates that about twenty chefs from the Royal Court Service are preparing the dinner. Eighteen footmen are working on serving the dishes.

"Food is served from shared plates so that guests can choose the amount of food. This tradition originated in the Middle Ages and was intended to show guests that the host eats from the same plate, and therefore it is safe to eat from this plate," the media writes.

Let us remind

The day before, world leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, arrived for dinner with the King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Amalia.

Meanwhile, according to Politico, the White House confirmed preparations for a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

