Trump again hints at Canada joining US as 51st state over anthem
Donald Trump reiterated the topic of Canada joining the United States as the 51st state, commenting on the incident with the whistling of the American anthem. He also called Justin Trudeau “Governor” and praised his work.
United States President Donald Trump has once again raised a topic that has provoked mixed reactions: the possibility of Canada joining the 51st US state. During a recent speech, he did not ignore the Canadian national anthem, expressing his opinion that Canadians may someday adopt the American version of the anthem as part of the new reality of accession.
This time, Trump noted the incident when Canadian fans whistled the US national anthem during a hockey game in Montreal, noting that this could signal a change in attitude among Canadians.
I think they will eventually praise the national anthem. We will have to agree... because I like "O Canada". It's a beautiful thing. I think we're going to have to leave that to the 51st state
He also had his traditional criticism of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he again called "Governor Trudeau." Noting that the Canadian leader is performing his duties well.
Governor Trudeau is doing a great job
