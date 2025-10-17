Trump affirmatively answered whether he can convince Putin to stop the war in Ukraine - report

In response to a question from a pool journalist about whether he believes he can convince Kremlin head Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine, US President Donald Trump "nodded in agreement," The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

At the same time, CBS News also reports that a reporter asked the US president if he thought he could convince Putin to end the war. "Yup," Trump replied, according to CBS News.

Then Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as indicated, went to the White House. Before that, CBS News writes, Zelenskyy and Trump shook hands.

Addition

On Friday, October 17, US President Donald Trump hosts Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, a day after Trump held a lengthy conversation with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and announced that both leaders would meet in Budapest.

Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump



