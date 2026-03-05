Trump administration received no bids for oil and gas development in Alaska's Cook Inlet

Photo: Bloomberg

The first auction for the sale of drilling rights in Cook Inlet, initiated as part of Donald Trump's new energy strategy, ended without result due to a complete lack of interest from mining companies. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the White House's intentions to expand domestic production and put up for auction about 1 million acres of land, oil giants ignored the offer. Experts attribute such low demand to the high cost of exploration in this region and the general trend of declining production in Alaska, which has been ongoing for the past decade.

Economic Obstacles to Energy Dominance

The failure of the tenders underscores the complexity of implementing the administration's plans to intensify fossil fuel production in Arctic and sub-Arctic zones. High logistical costs and difficult natural conditions make the development of fields in Cook Inlet financially risky for the private sector, even with maximum political support. This is the first of six planned sales of federal lands provided for by the new legislation, and the lack of bids becomes a serious challenge for the president's economic course.

Position of the relevant department on further plans

Despite the lack of market activity, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management states its intention to continue regularly putting plots up for auction. The agency believes that creating a predictable leasing schedule is a key condition for attracting investment in the future and ensuring the country's energy independence.

“We will continue to maintain Cook Inlet leasing opportunities so that the industry has a regular, predictable federal leasing schedule that ensures we achieve President Trump’s American energy dominance agenda,” – stated on the website of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

