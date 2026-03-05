Trump administration received no bids for oil and gas development in Alaska's Cook Inlet

$43.450.22
March 4, 08:04 PM • 8604 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 20024 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 31742 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 41273 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 28600 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 31077 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 56298 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 80448 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 67694 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 69152 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Putin will release two Hungarians, previously mobilized into the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from captivity. They will leave Russia with Szijjártó - Russian mediaMarch 4, 04:47 PM • 6020 views
Iran strikes US and British ships carrying cargo for Israel - IRGCMarch 4, 05:01 PM • 8382 views
Iraq experiences full blackout, causes not yet namedVideoMarch 4, 05:19 PM • 5422 views
Iranian missile heading towards Turkey was shot down by a US destroyerMarch 4, 05:51 PM • 4968 views
US to gain full control over Iranian airspace in coming hours - White HouseMarch 4, 06:45 PM • 5238 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 22970 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 31757 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 41287 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 38398 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 37960 views
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 14138 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 28580 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 35747 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 43181 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 47039 views
Trump administration received no bids for oil and gas development in Alaska's Cook Inlet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

The auction for drilling rights in Alaska's Cook Inlet, initiated by the Trump administration, ended without result. No company submitted bids for the development of oil and gas fields.

Trump administration received no bids for oil and gas development in Alaska's Cook Inlet
Photo: Bloomberg

The first auction for the sale of drilling rights in Cook Inlet, initiated as part of Donald Trump's new energy strategy, ended without result due to a complete lack of interest from mining companies. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Despite the White House's intentions to expand domestic production and put up for auction about 1 million acres of land, oil giants ignored the offer. Experts attribute such low demand to the high cost of exploration in this region and the general trend of declining production in Alaska, which has been ongoing for the past decade.

Economic Obstacles to Energy Dominance

The failure of the tenders underscores the complexity of implementing the administration's plans to intensify fossil fuel production in Arctic and sub-Arctic zones. High logistical costs and difficult natural conditions make the development of fields in Cook Inlet financially risky for the private sector, even with maximum political support. This is the first of six planned sales of federal lands provided for by the new legislation, and the lack of bids becomes a serious challenge for the president's economic course.

Position of the relevant department on further plans

Despite the lack of market activity, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management states its intention to continue regularly putting plots up for auction. The agency believes that creating a predictable leasing schedule is a key condition for attracting investment in the future and ensuring the country's energy independence.

“We will continue to maintain Cook Inlet leasing opportunities so that the industry has a regular, predictable federal leasing schedule that ensures we achieve President Trump’s American energy dominance agenda,”

– stated on the website of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.

Court allows ConocoPhillips to continue oil exploration in Alaska29.01.26, 00:14 • 3646 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Energy
Alaska
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump