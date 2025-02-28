Trump administration does not rule out press conference with Zelensky - media
Kyiv • UNN
During their meeting in the Oval Office, Zelenskyy and Trump had a dispute over Ukraine's security guarantees. The President of Ukraine left the White House early, and the joint press conference was canceled.
The US presidential administration does not rule out the possibility of a joint press conference between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy while the Ukrainian leader is still in Washington. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a White House official, UNN reports.
"Whether the canceled joint press conference of the leaders can be rescheduled while Zelenskiy is in the United States is up to the Ukrainians, an official said," Reuters reports.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense argument in the Oval Office. The altercation between Zelenskiy, Trump, and Vance occurred after the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine should be given security guarantees and actively included in the negotiations.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace if America was involved, adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskyy left the White House early after a dispute with Trump. The leaders' joint press conference was also canceled.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit.