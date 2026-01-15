Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia

US President Donald Trump believes that currently Ukraine, not Russia, is hindering the process of reaching a peace agreement. He said this in an interview with Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to end the nearly four-year invasion of Ukraine, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "more reserved."

I think he (Putin - ed.) is ready to make a deal. I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal - said Trump.

When asked why US-led negotiations have not yet resolved Europe's biggest conflict since World War II, Trump replied: "Zelenskyy."

When asked if he would meet with Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, Trump replied that he would, but hinted that there were no plans yet.

I would meet - if he's there. I'll be there - assured the US President.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy may meet with US President Donald Trump at the economic forum in Davos next week. Kyiv's G7 allies may also join the meeting to secure personal support for security guarantees for Ukraine.

G7 leaders in Davos will try to convince Trump to support security guarantees for Ukraine - FT