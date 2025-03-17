Truck traffic will be restricted on the border with Slovakia: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
From March 17 to 19, truck traffic will be partially restricted at the Vysne Nemecke – Uzhhorod checkpoint. The reason is the technical maintenance of axle scales.
From March 17 to March 19, the movement of trucks will be partially restricted at the "Vysne Nemecke - Uzhhorod" checkpoint on the Slovak-Ukrainian border. The reason is the maintenance of axle scales. This was reported by the State Customs Service on Monday, writes UNN.
The movement of trucks will be restricted at the Slovak checkpoint "Vysne Nemecke" due to repairs
As indicated, the movement of freight transport will be restricted partially from March 17 to March 19 due to the Slovak side's maintenance of axle scales.
According to the Slovak Customs, the repair work will be carried out on one of the lanes, on which temporary road signs will be installed.
Truck drivers are urged to be careful, follow the instructions of customs and police officers, and pay attention to temporary road signs.
