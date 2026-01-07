Truck traffic to Zakarpattia on the Kyiv-Chop highway is complicated due to snowfall - patrol police

Truck traffic from Lviv region to Zakarpattia on the Kyiv-Chop highway is complicated due to snowfall, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Attention to drivers of freight vehicles heading to Zakarpattia region from Lviv! Due to significant snowfall, traffic from km 620 to km 704 of the M06 Kyiv - Chop highway is complicated, particularly on the pass. - Biloshytskyi wrote.

If possible, he urged drivers to direct vehicles to rest areas to ensure the operation of snow removal equipment on difficult sections of the road.

"Take this information into account when planning your route," the police officer emphasized.

To be continued...