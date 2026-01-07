Truck traffic to Zakarpattia on the Kyiv-Chop highway is complicated due to snowfall - patrol police

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
January 6, 07:00 PM • 18996 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 39336 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 120612 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 190387 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 74730 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 86165 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 66273 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 85878 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 169482 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 65298 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2.4m/s
92%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Dnipro: 7 injured, including children, residential buildings and educational institutions damagedPhotoJanuary 6, 11:08 PM • 4724 views
An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspectionJanuary 6, 11:35 PM • 16737 views
Czech Republic will continue to participate in the ammunition initiative for Ukraine if other states finance it - Prime MinisterJanuary 7, 01:16 AM • 9382 views
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Meloni02:57 AM • 12562 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed04:03 AM • 17475 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 46140 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 83481 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 169482 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 111535 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 168116 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Oksen Lisovyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Great Britain
Paris
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 23416 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 43618 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 87068 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 79304 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 74056 views
Actual
Technology
Gold
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Truck traffic to Zakarpattia on the Kyiv-Chop highway is complicated due to snowfall - patrol police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Due to heavy snowfall, the movement of trucks to Zakarpattia Oblast from Lviv Oblast is complicated. Drivers are urged to direct vehicles to parking areas to allow snow removal equipment to operate.

Truck traffic to Zakarpattia on the Kyiv-Chop highway is complicated due to snowfall - patrol police

Truck traffic from Lviv region to Zakarpattia on the Kyiv-Chop highway is complicated due to snowfall, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Attention to drivers of freight vehicles heading to Zakarpattia region from Lviv! Due to significant snowfall, traffic from km 620 to km 704 of the M06 Kyiv - Chop highway is complicated, particularly on the pass.

- Biloshytskyi wrote.

If possible, he urged drivers to direct vehicles to rest areas to ensure the operation of snow removal equipment on difficult sections of the road.

"Take this information into account when planning your route," the police officer emphasized.

To be continued...

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
Technology
Road traffic accident
Snow in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Kyiv