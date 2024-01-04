Truck traffic in Shehynya is blocked again - State Border Guard Service

The Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint in Poland is again blocked for truck traffic towards Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Truck traffic in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint is blocked again. According to the available information from the Polish border guards, today at about 09:00 on the territory of Poland on the road in front of the Medyka checkpoint, adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Shehyni, the blocking of traffic for freight transport resumed," the State Border Guard Service said.

Reportedly, traffic is likely to be hampered both when leaving and entering Poland.

"About 800 trucks are currently waiting to enter Ukraine on the territory of Poland in this direction. At the same time, the organizers of such actions in Poland do not plan to interfere with the movement of buses and cars," the SBGS said.

At the same time, according to the SBGS spokesperson Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon, three more checkpoints opposite the Ukrainian checkpoints Yagodyn, Rava-Ruska, and Krakivets are blocked. "In these three directions towards Ukraine, there are about 1,400 trucks in queues on the territory of Poland ," he said.

Tomorrow, Polish farmers plan to resume the blockade of the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing with Ukraine