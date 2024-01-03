ukenru
Tomorrow, Polish farmers plan to resume the blockade of the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing with Ukraine

Tomorrow, Polish farmers plan to resume the blockade of the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing with Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27589 views

Polish farmers are planning to resume their protest and block the Medyka-Szegynia border crossing with Ukraine, citing unfulfilled demands.

On Thursday, January 4, farmers from the organization "Betrayed Village" organization plan to resume the protest action suspended on Christmas Eve and blockade of the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing on the border with Ukraine, the leader of the organization Roman Kondruv said on Wednesday, according to PAP, informs UNN.

Details

 "We have not received a written confirmation that our demands will be met, so we continue the protest," said the organization's leader.

According to him, in the absence of written confirmation, on Thursday at 8 a.m. near the Medyka-Shehyni crossing a press conference to announce that they will resume their protest and and block the border crossing again.

The farmers started their protest on November 23, 2023, and suspended it a month later, on December 24. 

Kondruv announced that this time the protest would be more tougher - they will let one car out of the queue per hour. Cars, buses, and trucks will be allowed through, but only with humanitarian aid, military equipment, goods, and perishable food. perishable goods.

The leader of the protesters assured that the police, the municipality and the crisis center had been notified of the protest.

Previously

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Poland Michal Kolodziejczak said that the ministry accepts all the demands of farmers from the "Betrayed Village" who threaten to resume the blockade at the "Medyka-Shehynia checkpoint on the border with Ukraine.

Polish farmers, in particular, want more subsidies for corn producers, additional funding for liquidity loans, and keeping the agricultural tax at the level of last year. 

