Paratroopers of the 80th Brigade captured seven Russian tanks during battles in the Kursk region, including the latest T-90M, four T-80 BVMs and two T-72s. This was reported by the airborne assault troops, UNN writes.

"I have always dreamed of capturing a Russian tank," said soldier Bohdan, who, together with his comrades and representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine, managed to capture several new T-80 BVMs on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha in the first days of the fighting.

Dmytro, a tank officer with the Galician Brigade, noted that the captured tanks will be an important addition and will strengthen the armored forces of the Lviv paratroopers in future battles with Russian forces.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region of Russia is legal. According to him, Ukraine has the right to self-defense, which is not limited to the border.