He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Troop generation, unit training: Shapovalov outlined the main tasks as commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1550 views

Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov, the newly appointed commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, outlined key tasks, including troop generation and the implementation of modern training methods. He emphasized the importance of forming, training, and manning combat units, as well as developing all components of the Ground Forces.

Troop generation, unit training: Shapovalov outlined the main tasks as commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The new Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov, outlined the main tasks in his position, among which are troop generation, which includes the process of forming, training, and manning combat units, as well as implementing modern methods based on real combat experience. This was reported by the press service of the Ground Forces, according to UNN.

Details

"It is a great honor for me and at the same time an extraordinary responsibility to lead the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a difficult time for our state. I fully understand all the challenges of this position. I appreciate the trust of the President of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense, and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and am ready for joint work in a single team with every link of the state and military vertical. Relying on the experience of commanding a combat brigade, and with the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the operational command "South" and the operational grouping of troops "Tavria", I deeply understand the internal processes, the needs of personnel, the logic of decision-making at the level of units and formations," said Shapovalov.

He emphasized that one of the most important tasks today is troop generation.

"It includes the process of forming, training, and manning combat units and subunits of the Ground Forces. I clearly understand that the manning of the army, including recruitment, contract service, and mobilization, must be a conscious choice of citizens, not a declarative one. After all, the future of Ukraine depends on what is happening now at the front. Therefore, all our efforts must be directed at the main thing - preserving the very fact of the existence of our state," Shapovalov added.

According to him, war constantly requires improvement and development in terms of combat training.

"The training of our units must correspond to the realities that soldiers face every day at the front. The implementation of modern methods based on real combat experience, as well as highly professional instructor and teaching staff, is also our priority. For me, the development of all components of the Ground Forces without exception is fundamentally important: from infantry and tank units to artillery, air defense, and army aviation. Providing modern technologies and weapons in wartime has become a vital necessity that will allow us to have an advantage over the enemy. I will pay special attention to the development of the entire spectrum of unmanned systems, as well as modern means of communication and control, which will provide us with an advantage over the enemy," Shapovalov added.

Recall

In June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Brigadier General Hennadiy Shapovalov as the new Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
