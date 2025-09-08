Tried to take conscripts "home": three women in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicion for an action against the TCC

Three participants of the protest near the city stadium in Vinnytsia, who obstructed the work of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) during mobilization measures, have been notified of suspicion. According to the investigation, the women tried to prevent their military-eligible relatives from being sent to the collection point and broadcasted the event on social media. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Three participants of the protest obstructing servicemen of the Vinnytsia OMTRC and SP near the city stadium have been notified of suspicion. - stated in the post.

As reported by prosecutors, on August 1 of this year, TRC servicemen brought military-eligible men, who were wanted for evading service, to the collection point.

Among the men were relatives of the suspects, whom the women tried to "take home." To support themselves, the women organized a crowd of citizens. At the same time, they live-streamed the event on various social networks. - reported the prosecutor's office.

As stated, due to their actions, "servicemen of the Vinnytsia TRC were unable to perform their official duties in a timely manner."

The actions of the citizens were qualified as "incitement to obstruction and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, and dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Earlier, as stated, five more participants of the protest received suspicions. Investigative actions are ongoing.

