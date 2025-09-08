$41.220.13
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
12:30 PM • 25393 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 19255 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 16907 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 20371 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 23454 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 24754 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 28612 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 40575 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 62315 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
Publications
Exclusives
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 136779 views
Tried to take conscripts "home": three women in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicion for an action against the TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 662 views

Three women in Vinnytsia have been notified of suspicion for obstructing the work of the TCC during mobilization measures. They tried to prevent their relatives from being sent to the collection point and broadcast the event on social networks.

Tried to take conscripts "home": three women in Vinnytsia were notified of suspicion for an action against the TCC

Three participants of the protest near the city stadium in Vinnytsia, who obstructed the work of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) during mobilization measures, have been notified of suspicion. According to the investigation, the women tried to prevent their military-eligible relatives from being sent to the collection point and broadcasted the event on social media. This was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Three participants of the protest obstructing servicemen of the Vinnytsia OMTRC and SP near the city stadium have been notified of suspicion.

- stated in the post.

As reported by prosecutors, on August 1 of this year, TRC servicemen brought military-eligible men, who were wanted for evading service, to the collection point.

Among the men were relatives of the suspects, whom the women tried to "take home." To support themselves, the women organized a crowd of citizens. At the same time, they live-streamed the event on various social networks.

- reported the prosecutor's office.

As stated, due to their actions, "servicemen of the Vinnytsia TRC were unable to perform their official duties in a timely manner."

The actions of the citizens were qualified as "incitement to obstruction and obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period, and dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Earlier, as stated, five more participants of the protest received suspicions. Investigative actions are ongoing.

The commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade spoke about the TCC's "tariffs" in Kyiv and "paid" mobilization to a chosen unit07.09.25, 16:33 • 9124 views

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Rallies in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Vinnytsia