The commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade spoke about the TCC's "tariffs" in Kyiv and "paid" mobilization to a chosen unit

The commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 28th brigade said that in Kyiv, TCCs offer "services" for money: for 8,000 dollars, a mobilized person can be taken to a chosen unit, and "going home" costs 30,000. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post by Rotan Krymskyi.

Details

He said that recently his acquaintance was "taken" by the TCC near his house.

Without fuss, he calmly went with them, passed the military medical commission in one of Kyiv's military commissariats within an hour, and was sent to the DZRZ to wait for "buyers." He called me and asked if I could take him to my unit. We quickly made him a referral, but it didn't work out. I started looking for other options. In the end, they named a figure of $8,000 - that's for me to take him to my unit to serve. - the post says.

The commander emphasized that this is the "rate" for taking a man and mobilizing an acquaintance through his brigade's recruiting center.

To go home - 30 thousand dollars! This is just so they forget about him for that day, no guarantees that he won't be caught again tomorrow. - he added.

The serviceman ironically noted that "perhaps, we should start stealing diesel and saving up for such good deeds."

