The commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade spoke about the TCC's "tariffs" in Kyiv and "paid" mobilization to a chosen unit

September 7, 06:34 AM • 11782 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 20821 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 42835 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 59453 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 87539 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 74311 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 50858 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 54927 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 72874 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36900 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Popular news
In Kyiv, after the probable downing of an enemy UAV, a government building caught fire – KlitschkoSeptember 7, 03:53 AM • 11594 views
In Kyiv, traffic partially blocked after massive Russian attackSeptember 7, 04:42 AM • 11328 views
Due to a Russian attack in one of Kyiv's districts, there is a large fire and heavy smokeSeptember 7, 05:02 AM • 12730 views
Tonight, a Transneft oil pump in the Bryansk region was destroyed.September 7, 06:46 AM • 4438 views
Fire on the Cabinet of Ministers' territory localized, extinguishing continues in SviatoshynPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 5644 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 87534 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 74307 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 72873 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 51999 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 74594 views
UNN Lite
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhoto08:47 AM • 4176 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideoSeptember 6, 06:22 PM • 17189 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 50061 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 104817 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 47375 views
The commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade spoke about the TCC's "tariffs" in Kyiv and "paid" mobilization to a chosen unit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

The commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 28th Brigade exposed corruption schemes in Kyiv's TCCs. For 8,000 dollars, a mobilized person can be transferred to a chosen unit, and "going home" costs 30,000 dollars.

The commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade spoke about the TCC's "tariffs" in Kyiv and "paid" mobilization to a chosen unit

The commander of the reconnaissance platoon of the 28th brigade said that in Kyiv, TCCs offer "services" for money: for 8,000 dollars, a mobilized person can be taken to a chosen unit, and "going home" costs 30,000. This is reported by UNN with reference to the post by Rotan Krymskyi.

Details

He said that recently his acquaintance was "taken" by the TCC near his house.

Without fuss, he calmly went with them, passed the military medical commission in one of Kyiv's military commissariats within an hour, and was sent to the DZRZ to wait for "buyers." He called me and asked if I could take him to my unit. We quickly made him a referral, but it didn't work out. I started looking for other options. In the end, they named a figure of $8,000 - that's for me to take him to my unit to serve.

- the post says.

The commander emphasized that this is the "rate" for taking a man and mobilizing an acquaintance through his brigade's recruiting center.

To go home - 30 thousand dollars! This is just so they forget about him for that day, no guarantees that he won't be caught again tomorrow.

- he added.

The serviceman ironically noted that "perhaps, we should start stealing diesel and saving up for such good deeds."

Received $8,000 for helping a relative evade mobilization: a judge in Lviv region was served with a notice of suspicion05.09.25, 13:56 • 3520 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in UkraineKyivCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv