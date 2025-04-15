Transition from the Soviet system: the government has defined new tasks for the reserve management agency

The Cabinet of Ministers has determined what the State Agency for Reserve Management will do, which should allow moving from the Soviet system to modern approaches to reserve management within the framework of the relevant reform. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, writes UNN.

Details

"To strengthen the stability of our state, we also continue the reform of the state reserve. We have already liquidated the old State Reserve and created a new State Agency for Reserve Management of Ukraine. Now we are approving the Regulation on this institution, which defines the legal basis for its work. In particular, the tasks of the Agency, its functionality, rights and obligations," Shmyhal noted.

Thus, according to him, the final transition "from the Soviet system to modern approaches to reserve management" is underway. The head of the government added that further reform of the state reserve is necessary to strengthen Ukraine's stability.

As the government representative in the parliament Taras Melnychuk reported, the Regulation on the State Agency for Reserve Management of Ukraine has been approved.

It stipulates that the State Agency for Reserve Management:

manages the state material reserve and is the balance holder of the specified reserve;

plans the volume of annual supplies of material assets to the state material reserve;

selects suppliers of material assets to the state material reserve in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Public Procurement";

concludes state contracts (agreements) for the supply and laying of material assets to the state material reserve;

selects responsible custodians and reservists in accordance with the established procedure;

ensures the formation, placement, storage, refreshment, and release of material assets of the state material reserve;

carries out, by decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, the release of material assets of the state material reserve to meet the strategic needs of Ukraine, etc.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers liquidated the State Reserve Agency and formed the State Agency for Reserve Management of Ukraine in September 2024.

Shmyhal previously reported that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new procedure for the formation of state reserves and an algorithm for conducting procurement audits.