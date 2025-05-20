Transferring military personnel from the front lines to the rear for money: the head of the military medical commission in the ranks of the SBGS has been declared a suspect
Kyiv • UNN
A colonel of the medical service, the head of the military medical commission, has been declared a suspect in receiving bribes for transferring military personnel from the combat zone to the rear units. He entered false data into the documents of the military medical commission.
Law enforcement officers have notified a colonel of the medical service – the head of the MMC of one of the medical support institutions of regional importance of the SBGS – of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits. According to the investigation, he transferred servicemen from combat areas to rear units for money. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.
Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central region, a colonel of the medical service - the head of the MMC of one of the medical support institutions of regional importance of the SBGS was notified of suspicion of receiving illegal benefits (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
According to the investigation, the suspect organized a scheme of systematically receiving illegal benefits from servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, who were sent by military units to the military medical clinical center for MMC examination.
For a monetary reward, the suspect facilitated the introduction of false information into medical records and MMC decisions. In particular, the recognition of servicemen as partially fit for military service, the granting of leave for health reasons and referral for treatment without appropriate medical indications.
During the receipt of illegal benefits, law enforcement officers detained the official in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.
The suspect seized medical documentation confirming the facts of making illegal decisions with the subsequent execution of fictitious MMC conclusions regarding a number of servicemen.
The investigation is ongoing, the involvement of other members of the MMC in illegal activities is being established. Prosecutors initiated the suspension of the suspect from his position.
