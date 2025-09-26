Transferred data about critical infrastructure object to Russians: "Ukrenergo" employee to face trial

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained an employee of "Ukrenergo" who was transmitting data about a critical infrastructure object to the Russians. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The perpetrator transmitted official information to a representative of the Russian special services via messenger, including data on the location of a hidden protected center. The enemy could use this information to launch missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure objects.

The detainee was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (High treason committed under martial law). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to fifteen years or life imprisonment, with confiscation of property.

Recall

The SBU detained a 26-year-old nurse from a Kherson city hospital who was adjusting Russian air attacks on the regional center. He transmitted the coordinates of Ukrainian military facilities to the FSB, filming them on his phone during his trips.