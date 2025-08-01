$41.710.05
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 19879 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
05:15 AM • 53299 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
04:30 AM • 59614 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 38066 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 79269 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 79946 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 144593 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 82702 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 83472 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Transcarpathian illegally seized land on Polonyna Drahobrat: its value is UAH 12.5 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 660 views

A local resident is suspected of seizing almost 2 hectares of land in Drahobrat. The plots, valued at UAH 12.5 million, have been seized, and all those involved in the scheme are being identified.

Transcarpathian illegally seized land on Polonyna Drahobrat: its value is UAH 12.5 million

Under the procedural guidance of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a local resident was notified of suspicion for seizing almost 2 hectares of land near the ski lift on Dragobrat meadow. According to an expert's conclusion, their value is 12.5 million hryvnias. Law enforcement officers arrested the land plots to protect them from further resale schemes. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The suspect acted in conspiracy with another person involved. He provided his data for the development of land management technical documentation, the forgery of which was carried out by his accomplice. The ready fictitious documents were submitted to obtain property rights to these lands.

- the statement says.

Within the framework of the investigation, it was confirmed that the Yasinya village council did not issue a decision on land allocation. All persons involved in the criminal scheme are currently being identified.

The suspect's actions are qualified as fraud on an especially large scale by prior conspiracy of a group of persons, complicity in the forgery of an official document and its use (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 358, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The prosecutor's office will petition for his pre-trial detention.

Over 150 million hryvnias in damages to the state: Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported 43 suspicions to officials in Zaporizhzhia and Zakarpattia31.07.25, 17:22 • 4228 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine