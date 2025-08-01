Transcarpathian illegally seized land on Polonyna Drahobrat: its value is UAH 12.5 million

Under the procedural guidance of the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a local resident was notified of suspicion for seizing almost 2 hectares of land near the ski lift on Dragobrat meadow. According to an expert's conclusion, their value is 12.5 million hryvnias. Law enforcement officers arrested the land plots to protect them from further resale schemes. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

The suspect acted in conspiracy with another person involved. He provided his data for the development of land management technical documentation, the forgery of which was carried out by his accomplice. The ready fictitious documents were submitted to obtain property rights to these lands. - the statement says.

Within the framework of the investigation, it was confirmed that the Yasinya village council did not issue a decision on land allocation. All persons involved in the criminal scheme are currently being identified.

The suspect's actions are qualified as fraud on an especially large scale by prior conspiracy of a group of persons, complicity in the forgery of an official document and its use (Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 358, Part 4 of Article 358 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The prosecutor's office will petition for his pre-trial detention.

Over 150 million hryvnias in damages to the state: Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported 43 suspicions to officials in Zaporizhzhia and Zakarpattia