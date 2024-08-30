Train ticketing app adapted for people with visual impairments

Ukrzaliznytsia and Mastercard have updated the app for buying train tickets for people with visual impairments. Voice control, voiceover of functions, optimized contrast and size of elements, and a dark theme have been added, UZ reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Ukrzaliznytsia, in partnership with Mastercard, has adapted the app for people with visual impairments. All inclusive elements of the application were implemented and tested in cooperation with the Access Lab (Digital Accessibility Laboratory)," the statement said.

It is indicated that from now on, all elements of the application interface can be interacted with using voice control and voice acting via VoiceOver (iOS) and TalkBack (Android). For this purpose, all buttons, switches, text fields, and other interactive elements have been supplemented with text labels describing their functions.

Among other things, the app has added voice announcements of functions in the payment process, including the voice of the purchased ticket and information about the train for which the ticket was purchased, the amount of payment, and the number of "hugs" received.

In addition to the basic information, the app also provides dynamic information, such as block descriptions, notifications about incorrect data entry, etc. The app's interface elements now have optimal contrast, and the text does not lose its clarity and layout when enlarged in the gadget's settings. Additionally, the clickable areas in the interactive elements of the app have been enlarged for easier interaction with them. This update also introduced a dark theme for the app, which is one of the most popular requests from passengers.

