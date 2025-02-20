Train crashes into a herd of elephants and derails in Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, a passenger train derailed on Thursday after crashing into a herd of elephants. None of the passengers were injured, but six animals were killed, UNN reports with reference to AFP.

Details

It is noted that the express train was traveling near a wildlife sanctuary in Habarana, about 180 kilometers east of the capital Colombo. The train drove into a herd of elephants crossing the tracks before dawn.

Currently, wildlife conservationists are treating two elephants that survived the accident.

"In Sri Lanka, killing or harming elephants is a criminal offense. Home to approximately 7,000 wild elephants, these animals are considered a national treasure, partly because of their importance in Buddhist culture," the publication says.

The publication notes that this incident occurred a few days after the country's authorities expressed concern about the growing conflict between humans and elephants, as the animals' ancient habitat is increasingly shrinking. For example, small farmers often kill elephants that attack their crops. According to official figures, 145 people and 433 elephants died in Sri Lanka last year as a result of "clashes".

Recall

In January, an elephant attacked a crowd at a festival in India . At least 17 people were injured, one of them critically.