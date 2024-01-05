Train collision in Indonesia: death toll rises to 4, at least 22 injured

The collision of two trains with hundreds of passengers on Friday in Indonesia took the lives of four people, at least 22 were injured, officials said, writes UNN citing AFP.

Details

The front cars of both trains were mangled, while the others farther back derailed and overturned on a section of track crossing rice paddies in West Java province.

There were no fatalities among the nearly 500 passengers, with all four fatalities reportedly reported among the train's crew.

A varying number of injuries were reported. Police put the number at 37, while the railroad operator said 22 people were injured.

Police spokesman Ibrahim Tompo said all passengers had been evacuated and the injured taken to local hospitals.

But he said a joint rescue team was still working to find the body of one train crew member who died in the derailment.

"One victim, who is believed to be deceased, is still unable to be evacuated because the victim was buried under the remains of the railcar," Tompo said.

The derailment between an intra-city train carrying 287 passengers and a local service train with 191 people on board occurred at 6:03 a.m. local time near Chicalengka, railroad operator PT KAI said.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Supplement

Transportation accidents are not uncommon in Indonesia, a vast archipelago where buses, trains and even airplanes are often old and in poor condition.