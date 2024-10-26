Tragic consequences of shelling in Kharkiv region: what happened in three districts
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled three districts of Kharkiv region, killing a 61-year-old woman. In Kupyansk, houses were damaged, and a drone started a fire in the village of Guryev Kozachok. Over the day, 160 people were evacuated from the region.
In the Kharkiv region, on October 25, Russian troops shelled three districts yesterday. In the village of Borova, an elderly woman was killed by an enemy strike Borova. And in the village of Guryev Kozachok, a UAV fell on a house, causing a fire. This was reported on Saturday by the head of the RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.
According to the head of the RMA, the following hostile attacks were recorded:
- 23:53 Kupyansk district, Kupyansk. A garage burned down as a result of the shelling, 2 private houses were damaged.
- 12:35 Bohodukhiv district, Zolochivska TG, Guryev Kozachok village. An enemy drone fell on a house, causing a fire.
- 08:00 Izyum district, Borivska TG, Borova village. The shelling damaged 7 private houses. One woman died, a 61-year-old woman.
Syniehubov also said that 160 people were evacuated from Kupyansk and Borivske directions over the day. Among them are 4 children.
