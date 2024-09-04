Tragedy in Poltava: death toll from Russian strike rises to 53

A missile strike on the city of Poltava on September 3 killed 53 people and injured 271. Up to 5 more people may be under the rubble, the State Emergency Service said on Wednesday, UNN reported .

53 people were killed in an enemy attack on an educational institution in Poltava. There were 271 injured, 25 people were rescued, 11 of whom were unblocked from the rubble. According to updated information, up to 5 more people may be trapped under the rubble - , the statement said.

Search operations are ongoing. The rescue services continue to work with the safety component in mind, the SES added.

Reportedly, the attack partially destroyed a six-story building of the educational building, damaged 3 apartment buildings, 5 private houses and an office building.





Recall

Russian troops launched a ballistic missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava yesterday, September 3.