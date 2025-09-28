Tragedy at a wedding in Egypt: groom dies while dancing with his wife

A joyful celebration in Egypt turned into a tragedy - the groom suddenly fainted and died of cardiac arrest while dancing the traditional Sa'idi with his new wife. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

On Thursday, in the Aswan governorate, Ashraf Abu Hakam was filmed happily celebrating his wedding. Together with his new wife, he danced the traditional Egyptian Sa'idi dance, holding wooden sticks in his hands. The video shows Hakam suddenly fainting and falling to the floor, without letting go of his bride's hand. Guests rushed to help.

Unfortunately, attempts to resuscitate him failed, and doctors later confirmed that he had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, Gulf News reported.

The incident quickly spread across Egyptian social media.

Hakam's death came just over a week after a 26-year-old nurse died after falling into a coma at her wedding on September 13.

As Bosnian media reported at the time, just a few hours after the wedding, Rovčanin-Omerbegović fell ill and was rushed to a local hospital. There she fell into a coma and died two days later.

