Tragedy in football: 21-year-old ex-Arsenal player Billy Wigar dies after injury in match

Kyiv • UNN

 • 716 views

Billy Wigar, 21, a former Arsenal academy player, died on September 25 from a head injury sustained during a match for Chichester City. The footballer hit a concrete wall while trying to stop the ball and died after surgery and an induced coma.

Tragedy in football: 21-year-old ex-Arsenal player Billy Wigar dies after injury in match

Young English footballer Billy Veegar, who previously played for the academy of London's "Arsenal", died on Thursday, September 25, at the age of 21. The cause of death was a severe traumatic brain injury sustained during a match for "Chichester City". This was reported by the publication People, writes UNN.

Details

The English football club from West Sussex confirmed the tragedy on the social network X, noting that Veegar suffered fatal injuries during a game against "Wingate & Finchley". According to the BBC and Independent, the footballer, trying to stop the ball from going out of bounds, probably hit a concrete wall.

25-year-old winger of Luhansk "Zorya" Volodymyr Bilotserkovets died06.08.25, 13:59 • 3137 views

It is with great sadness that Chichester City Football Club must confirm the death of Billy Veegar… We ask that his family's privacy be respected at this most difficult time 

– the club's official statement reads.

According to the athlete's family, after the injury, Veegar was put into an artificial coma. Despite the surgery, his condition remained critical, and his life could not be saved. 

Although it helped, the injury proved too severe for him, and he died on Thursday morning 

– noted the footballer's relatives.

The family thanked the fans and the football community for their words of support and emphasized that Billy was sincerely devoted to the game he loved above all else.

"Arsenal", for which Veegar played in the youth academy from the age of 14, also expressed condolences. 

Everyone at Arsenal is devastated by the shocking news of the death of former academy graduate Billy Veegar. All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Billy

– the club wrote. 

The London club recalled that during his time playing for the Arsenal academy team, Veegar was a fast, determined, and extremely dedicated footballer.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain03.07.25, 11:29 • 1513 views

Stepan Haftko

Sports
England