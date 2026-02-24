Traffic will be restricted on two main streets in one of Kyiv's districts on February 25

The municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor" warned drivers about repair work on Naberezhno-Rybalska and Kyrylivska streets. Restrictions will be in effect during daylight hours, which may affect the speed of private and public transport in this part of the capital. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Repair crews will work from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, updating the road surface in both directions on each of the mentioned streets. During the work, road workers will restrict traffic in stages, closing only one lane to minimize traffic jams in the Podilskyi district.

Specialists from the Road Maintenance Department of the Podilskyi district urge drivers to plan their routes in advance, taking into account temporary inconveniences. Utility services apologize for the delays and emphasize that prompt road surface renewal will improve traffic safety on these busy road sections.

