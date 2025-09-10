Traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv tomorrow due to events involving foreign delegations

On September 11, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv, implemented in the central part of the city. This was reported by the patrol police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Please take this information into account when moving around.

Recall

On September 10, traffic in the central part of Kyiv was temporarily restricted. This is likely related to the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit, which will last two days.