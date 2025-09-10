Traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv tomorrow due to events involving foreign delegations

$41.120.13
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 7060 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 18143 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
01:15 PM • 16969 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 20558 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
12:10 PM • 22828 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 51898 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 73438 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 58705 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 33953 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
September 10, 06:41 AM • 38106 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
Publications
Exclusives
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one word
Two children were stabbed to death in Vinnytsia region – 10th and 11th grade students died, suspect detained
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
A 23-year-old teacher has been detained in Vinnytsia Oblast, who is allegedly involved in the murder of two of his students.
Consequences of the Russian attack: 31 injured in Vinnytsia, industrial facility damaged
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibility
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 18157 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 51904 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspace
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 58710 views
Ursula von der Leyen
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lithuania
State Border of Ukraine
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts ahead
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finale
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
Financial Times
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Facebook
Instagram

Traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv tomorrow due to events involving foreign delegations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 628 views

On September 11, 2025, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in the center of Kyiv. This is due to security measures involving foreign delegations.

Traffic will be restricted in the center of Kyiv tomorrow due to events involving foreign delegations

On September 11, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv, implemented in the central part of the city. This was reported by the patrol police of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On September 11, 2025, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in the central part of Kyiv

- the message says.

Please take this information into account when moving around.

Recall

On September 10, traffic in the central part of Kyiv was temporarily restricted. This is likely related to the First Ladies and Gentlemen Summit, which will last two days.

Olga Rozgon

