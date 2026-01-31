$42.850.00
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 3832 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 3938 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 6156 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 5582 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 22456 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 41347 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 43956 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28614 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 26383 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Traffic suspended at the border with Moldova due to database failure - customs officials

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Traffic and goods clearance have been temporarily suspended at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. The reason is the failure of the central databases of the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova.

Traffic suspended at the border with Moldova due to database failure - customs officials

Traffic across the Ukrainian-Moldovan border has been temporarily suspended due to a failure in the customs databases of the neighboring country, the State Customs Service reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

We inform you that the passage of vehicles and goods at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border is temporarily suspended due to the failure of the central databases of the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova.

- reported the State Customs Service.

Travelers, drivers, and international carriers were urged to take this information into account when planning border crossings.

They promise to announce the resumption of border crossing operations additionally.

Addition

Massive power outages occurred in Moldova.  Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu stated that power supply in the country would be restored within one to two hours.

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
State Border of Ukraine
Moldova