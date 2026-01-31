Traffic suspended at the border with Moldova due to database failure - customs officials
Kyiv • UNN
Traffic and goods clearance have been temporarily suspended at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border. The reason is the failure of the central databases of the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova.
Traffic across the Ukrainian-Moldovan border has been temporarily suspended due to a failure in the customs databases of the neighboring country, the State Customs Service reported on Saturday, writes UNN.
We inform you that the passage of vehicles and goods at the Ukrainian-Moldovan border is temporarily suspended due to the failure of the central databases of the customs authorities of the Republic of Moldova.
Travelers, drivers, and international carriers were urged to take this information into account when planning border crossings.
They promise to announce the resumption of border crossing operations additionally.
Addition
Massive power outages occurred in Moldova. Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu stated that power supply in the country would be restored within one to two hours.