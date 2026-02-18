Traffic restrictions introduced on the border with Moldova due to bad weather: what about the operation of checkpoints

On the M-15 highway (Odesa – Reni), the movement of freight transport, buses, and minibuses is temporarily restricted due to bad weather. Passenger cars move without restrictions, and checkpoints operate as usual.

Traffic restrictions have been introduced on the border with Moldova due to bad weather, but they have not affected the operation of checkpoints, the State Customs Service reported on Wednesday, writes UNN. Details "Due to the worsening weather conditions and the approach of an active cyclone, traffic on the M-15 state highway (Odesa – Reni, direction to Bucharest) has been temporarily restricted along its entire length," the customs officials indicated. Traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway will be temporarily restricted for buses and trucks due to bad weather The restrictions introduced by the Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, as indicated, apply to: all types of freight transport, as well as buses and minibuses that carry out passenger transportation. Such measures are aimed at ensuring road safety in conditions of heavy precipitation, gusty winds and possible ice formation. The movement of passenger cars is currently carried out without restrictions. Checkpoints "Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne", "Starokozache", "Serpneve", "Maloyaroslavets", "Lisne", "Reni", "Dolynske", "Orlivka", "Vynohradivka", "Tabaky", "Novi Troyany" operate in normal mode - indicated in the State Customs Service. Carriers, representatives of transport companies and citizens who planned trips along this route were urged to take into account the information in advance and adjust their routes. The resumption of traffic will be announced additionally.