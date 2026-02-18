Traffic restrictions introduced on the border with Moldova due to bad weather: what about the operation of checkpoints

$43.260.09
08:42 AM • 2066 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 6292 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 18478 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 34571 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 35461 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 36408 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 32335 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 26995 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 30466 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 37987 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
In Crimea, mobile communication has turned into a fiction - CNSFebruary 18, 01:24 AM • 14478 views
Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJFebruary 18, 02:01 AM • 6432 views
Zelenskyy instructed his team to discuss a meeting with Putin in Geneva with the Russians - AxiosFebruary 18, 02:39 AM • 10076 views
"Trump's Success": Vitkoff announced significant progress in Ukraine-Russia talks in Geneva05:31 AM • 10401 views
Massive outage occurred overnight in the operation of Google, YouTube, and Cloudflare servicesPhoto06:29 AM • 13251 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 42425 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 57108 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 64361 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 85146 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 87925 views
Traffic restrictions introduced on the border with Moldova due to bad weather: what about the operation of checkpoints

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1458 views

On the M-15 highway (Odesa – Reni), the movement of freight transport, buses, and minibuses is temporarily restricted due to bad weather. Passenger cars move without restrictions, and checkpoints operate as usual.

Traffic restrictions introduced on the border with Moldova due to bad weather: what about the operation of checkpoints

Traffic restrictions have been introduced on the border with Moldova due to bad weather, but they have not affected the operation of checkpoints, the State Customs Service reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Due to the worsening weather conditions and the approach of an active cyclone, traffic on the M-15 state highway (Odesa – Reni, direction to Bucharest) has been temporarily restricted along its entire length," the customs officials indicated.

Traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway will be temporarily restricted for buses and trucks due to bad weather17.02.26, 15:55 • 2544 views

The restrictions introduced by the Service for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, as indicated, apply to: all types of freight transport, as well as buses and minibuses that carry out passenger transportation.

Such measures are aimed at ensuring road safety in conditions of heavy precipitation, gusty winds and possible ice formation.

The movement of passenger cars is currently carried out without restrictions. Checkpoints "Palanka-Mayaky-Udobne", "Starokozache", "Serpneve", "Maloyaroslavets", "Lisne", "Reni", "Dolynske", "Orlivka", "Vynohradivka", "Tabaky", "Novi Troyany" operate in normal mode

- indicated in the State Customs Service.

Carriers, representatives of transport companies and citizens who planned trips along this route were urged to take into account the information in advance and adjust their routes.

The resumption of traffic will be announced additionally.

Ukraine to be hit by cold snap and heavy precipitation: weather forecast for February 1818.02.26, 06:59 • 3200 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyOur people abroadAuto
Frosts in Ukraine
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
State Customs Service of Ukraine
Bucharest
Moldova
Odesa