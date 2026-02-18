$43.170.07
February 17, 06:24 PM • 10943 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 21007 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 24664 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 26556 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 24979 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 23753 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 27956 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 36545 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 48294 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 56835 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap and heavy precipitation: weather forecast for February 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

On February 18, most of Ukraine is expected to experience a drop in temperature, significant precipitation, and black ice. Temperatures will range from -17°C to +2°C, and up to -10°C in Kyiv.

Ukraine to be hit by cold snap and heavy precipitation: weather forecast for February 18

On Wednesday, February 18, a decrease in temperature is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, significant precipitation is expected in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions. The temperature in these regions will fluctuate between 3 degrees below zero and 2 degrees above zero throughout the day. In all other regions, moderate snow will fall, and in Cherkasy and Sumy regions, it will snow more intensely during the day, so significant snow will fall there.

In the far west, a field of increased atmospheric pressure will still prevail, so no precipitation is expected there. The temperature regime will also differ between regions. In particular, in most regions, we expect temperatures within 6-11 degrees below zero, during the day within 0-5 degrees below zero, in the northern regions at night the surface air layer will cool down to -17, while daytime maximums will reach -5-10.

- the report says.

At the same time, a new layer of black ice will continue to form on the country's roads, except for the southeast, and in the eastern, most southern, and central regions, we expect gusts of north-easterly and easterly winds, so the Hydrometeorological Center urges people to be attentive and careful.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Wednesday, with possible snow. The air temperature will be -10°...-8°.

Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 2215.02.26, 13:51 • 50306 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Snow in Ukraine