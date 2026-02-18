Ukraine to be hit by cold snap and heavy precipitation: weather forecast for February 18

On Wednesday, February 18, a decrease in temperature is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, significant precipitation is expected in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions. The temperature in these regions will fluctuate between 3 degrees below zero and 2 degrees above zero throughout the day. In all other regions, moderate snow will fall, and in Cherkasy and Sumy regions, it will snow more intensely during the day, so significant snow will fall there.

In the far west, a field of increased atmospheric pressure will still prevail, so no precipitation is expected there. The temperature regime will also differ between regions. In particular, in most regions, we expect temperatures within 6-11 degrees below zero, during the day within 0-5 degrees below zero, in the northern regions at night the surface air layer will cool down to -17, while daytime maximums will reach -5-10. - the report says.

At the same time, a new layer of black ice will continue to form on the country's roads, except for the southeast, and in the eastern, most southern, and central regions, we expect gusts of north-easterly and easterly winds, so the Hydrometeorological Center urges people to be attentive and careful.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Wednesday, with possible snow. The air temperature will be -10°...-8°.

