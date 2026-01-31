Traffic restored on main roads after weather-related restrictions - road workers

In all regions where the movement of trucks and buses was restricted due to bad weather, the restrictions have been lifted, and traffic on all state roads has been restored, but difficult winter weather conditions persist in the southern, central, and eastern regions, the Restoration Agency reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

As of the morning of January 31, traffic on state roads has been restored on all sections where restrictions were previously in effect due to difficult weather conditions. - the agency reported.

Details

It is noted that on the night of January 31, wet snow, rain, and ice were observed in some regions of Ukraine, which led to temporary restrictions on the movement of freight transport and buses in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. However, traffic is currently ensured.

To eliminate the consequences of bad weather, road services worked in an enhanced mode.

At the same time, according to weather forecasters, the first level of danger (ice, wet snow adhesion) persists in the southern, central, and eastern regions.

"We ask drivers to be careful behind the wheel, observe the speed limit and distance," the road workers urged.

