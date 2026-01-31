Traffic restored on main roads after weather-related restrictions - road workers

$42.850.00
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 3866 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 6558 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 6168 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 9460 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 7036 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 22910 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 41953 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 44831 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28786 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Popular news
UN faces 'imminent financial collapse' due to unpaid US contributions - BloombergJanuary 31, 02:32 AM • 13437 views
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a yearJanuary 31, 04:21 AM • 10563 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 13805 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'06:30 AM • 17133 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 6590 views
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 2886 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and Tinder07:38 AM • 6710 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 16651 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 16356 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 16584 views
Traffic restored on main roads after weather-related restrictions - road workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2016 views

As of the morning of January 31, traffic on state roads has been restored on all sections where restrictions were in place. Road services worked in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of bad weather. Traffic on all state roads has been restored, but difficult winter weather conditions persist in the southern, central, and eastern regions. Road services worked in an enhanced mode to eliminate the consequences of bad weather.

Traffic restored on main roads after weather-related restrictions - road workers

In all regions where the movement of trucks and buses was restricted due to bad weather, the restrictions have been lifted, and traffic on all state roads has been restored, but difficult winter weather conditions persist in the southern, central, and eastern regions, the Restoration Agency reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

As of the morning of January 31, traffic on state roads has been restored on all sections where restrictions were previously in effect due to difficult weather conditions.

- the agency reported.

Details

It is noted that on the night of January 31, wet snow, rain, and ice were observed in some regions of Ukraine, which led to temporary restrictions on the movement of freight transport and buses in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. However, traffic is currently ensured.

To eliminate the consequences of bad weather, road services worked in an enhanced mode.

At the same time, according to weather forecasters, the first level of danger (ice, wet snow adhesion) persists in the southern, central, and eastern regions.

"We ask drivers to be careful behind the wheel, observe the speed limit and distance," the road workers urged.

Train traffic between Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia restricted due to Russian attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia30.01.26, 11:11 • 26921 view

Julia Shramko

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukraine