Traffic on two highways restricted due to bad weather - road workers

Major roads across Ukraine were passable in the morning, but a deterioration in weather is expected, and traffic restrictions are already in place on two highways, the Agency for Restoration reported on Wednesday, according to UNN.

Due to the expected deterioration of weather conditions, the Agency for Restoration, as stated, has launched an Emergency Response Headquarters with the participation of representatives from the National Police, the State Emergency Service, and Ukrtransbezpeka.

"Currently, passage on state-level roads is ensured," the road workers reported.

And they added that traffic is temporarily restricted:

on highway M-15 Odesa – Reni (km 11+920 – 308+000) from 05:00 on 18.02.2026 due to difficult weather conditions;

on highway H-31 Dnipro – Tsarychanka – Kobeliaky – Reshetylivka (km 130+438 – 176+159) in Poltava Oblast due to flooding.

Rain and, in some places, fog are observed on the territory of Ukraine, as indicated. Road surfaces are mostly wet. In the passes of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia Oblasts, there is rain and fog. Constant monitoring and surface treatment are being carried out.

According to the forecast for the next 24 hours, snow and rain, with ice in some places, are expected in the southern, eastern, and most central regions. In the rest of the territory, there will be snow, with no precipitation in the west. On the roads, except for the southeast, there will be ice in some places.

