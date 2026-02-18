$43.260.09
09:44 AM • 1150 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
08:42 AM • 3942 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
07:55 AM • 8662 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
February 17, 06:24 PM • 19502 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 35529 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 36130 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 36817 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 32593 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 27074 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 30543 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
Traffic on two highways restricted due to bad weather - road workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

In Ukraine, passage on state roads is ensured, but weather deterioration is expected. Traffic is restricted on the M-15 Odesa – Reni and H-31 Dnipro – Tsarychanka – Kobeliaky – Reshetylivka highways.

Traffic on two highways restricted due to bad weather - road workers

Major roads across Ukraine were passable in the morning, but a deterioration in weather is expected, and traffic restrictions are already in place on two highways, the Agency for Restoration reported on Wednesday, according to UNN.

Details

Due to the expected deterioration of weather conditions, the Agency for Restoration, as stated, has launched an Emergency Response Headquarters with the participation of representatives from the National Police, the State Emergency Service, and Ukrtransbezpeka.

"Currently, passage on state-level roads is ensured," the road workers reported.

And they added that traffic is temporarily restricted:

  • on highway M-15 Odesa – Reni (km 11+920 – 308+000) from 05:00 on 18.02.2026 due to difficult weather conditions;
    • on highway H-31 Dnipro – Tsarychanka – Kobeliaky – Reshetylivka (km 130+438 – 176+159) in Poltava Oblast due to flooding.

      Rain and, in some places, fog are observed on the territory of Ukraine, as indicated. Road surfaces are mostly wet. In the passes of Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia Oblasts, there is rain and fog. Constant monitoring and surface treatment are being carried out. 

      According to the forecast for the next 24 hours, snow and rain, with ice in some places, are expected in the southern, eastern, and most central regions. In the rest of the territory, there will be snow, with no precipitation in the west. On the roads, except for the southeast, there will be ice in some places.

      Traffic restrictions introduced on the border with Moldova due to bad weather: what about the operation of checkpoints18.02.26, 10:19 • 1746 views

      Julia Shramko

      SocietyAuto
      Rains in Ukraine
      Snow in Ukraine
      National Police of Ukraine
      Lviv Oblast
      Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
      Poltava Oblast
      Zakarpattia Oblast
      State Emergency Service of Ukraine
      Dnipro (city)
      Ukraine
      Odesa