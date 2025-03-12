Traffic on the Southern Bridge will be partially opened in Kyiv - Mayor
Kyiv • UNN
The Kyiv Defense Council has allowed traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank. Restrictions on traffic during alerts have also been partially lifted on two bridges.
The Kyiv Defense Council has decided to allow traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left to the right bank of the capital. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Wednesday, UNN writes.
After consultations with the military, the Kyiv Defense Council allowed traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left to the right bank. Traffic on the Southern Bridge from the right to the left bank will remain closed, except for emergency and rescue services, public transport, military vehicles, and transit freight transport
In addition, according to him, restrictions on traffic during an air raid will be partially lifted on the Podilskyi Bridge crossing and the Darnytskyi railway bridge. During an alarm, only one lane in the direction from the left to the right bank will be closed on these bridges.
So, according to Klitschko, transport will move without restrictions:
- Northern Bridge;
- Metro Bridge;
- Bridge named after E. O. Paton;
- Darnytskyi railway bridge (except for one lane);
- Podilskyi bridge crossing (except for one lane);
- Southern Bridge - from the left to the right bank.
Let us remind you
On February 24, it became known that the resumption of traffic on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv is being considered.