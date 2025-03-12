Traffic on the Southern Bridge will be partially opened in Kyiv - Mayor

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17697 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109053 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170087 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107129 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 343602 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173761 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145021 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

April 3, 06:00 AM • 196158 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124896 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108166 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Traffic on the Southern Bridge will be partially opened in Kyiv - Mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21451 views

The Kyiv Defense Council has allowed traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left bank to the right bank. Restrictions on traffic during alerts have also been partially lifted on two bridges.

Traffic on the Southern Bridge will be partially opened in Kyiv - Mayor

The Kyiv Defense Council has decided to allow traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left to the right bank of the capital. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko on Wednesday, UNN writes.

After consultations with the military, the Kyiv Defense Council allowed traffic on the Southern Bridge from the left to the right bank. Traffic on the Southern Bridge from the right to the left bank will remain closed, except for emergency and rescue services, public transport, military vehicles, and transit freight transport

- Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

In addition, according to him, restrictions on traffic during an air raid will be partially lifted on the Podilskyi Bridge crossing and the Darnytskyi railway bridge. During an alarm, only one lane in the direction from the left to the right bank will be closed on these bridges.

So, according to Klitschko, transport will move without restrictions:

  • Northern Bridge; 
    • Metro Bridge;
      • Bridge named after E. O. Paton;
        • Darnytskyi railway bridge (except for one lane);
          • Podilskyi bridge crossing (except for one lane);
            • Southern Bridge - from the left to the right bank.

              Let us remind you 

              On February 24, it became known that the resumption of traffic on the Southern Bridge in Kyiv is being considered.

              Alina Volianska

              Kyiv
              Vitali Klitschko
              Kyiv
