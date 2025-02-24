Traffic on the South Bridge may be partially allowed in the capital

After consultations with the military, there is a preliminary agreement to resume traffic on the South Bridge of Kyiv. At the moment, it is a question of automobile traffic from the left to the right bank of the city. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Regarding traffic on some bridges in the capital. In particular, the South Bridge. In December 2024, the city authorities again appealed to the military, and then there was no consent to open the normal traffic on the South Bridge. Now, after consultations with the military, it is possible to partially lift the restrictions. Namely, to allow traffic from the left to the right bank. Traffic from the right bank will remain unchanged for now. These are the preliminary agreements, - he pointed out.

At the same time, Klitschko said, this still requires additional decisions of the military, with whom consultations are ongoing, and then a decision of the city's Defense Council.

Recall

The KCMA has launched an investigation into the illegal issuance of curfew permits in Kyiv. Private cars with permits issued under the KCSA quota without proper grounds were found.

The deputy director of a contractor organization is accused of entering false data into the acts of work performed on the South Bridge in Kyiv.