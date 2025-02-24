Traffic on the South Bridge may be partially allowed in the capital

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 19418 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 38680 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 77367 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 46429 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110094 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96487 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116596 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148814 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Traffic on the South Bridge may be partially allowed in the capital

Traffic on the South Bridge may be partially allowed in the capital

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38311 views

Kyiv authorities are negotiating with the military to restore traffic from the left to the right bank of the Southern Bridge. The final decision depends on the military and the city's Defense Council.

After consultations with the military, there is a preliminary agreement to resume traffic on the South Bridge of Kyiv. At the moment, it is a question of automobile traffic from the left to the right bank of the city. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Regarding traffic on some bridges in the capital. In particular, the South Bridge. In December 2024, the city authorities again appealed to the military, and then there was no consent to open the normal traffic on the South Bridge. Now, after consultations with the military, it is possible to partially lift the restrictions. Namely, to allow traffic from the left to the right bank. Traffic from the right bank will remain unchanged for now. These are the preliminary agreements,

- he pointed out.

At the same time, Klitschko said, this still requires additional decisions of the military, with whom consultations are ongoing, and then a decision of the city's Defense Council.

Recall

The KCMA has launched an investigation into the illegal issuance of curfew permits in Kyiv. Private cars with permits issued under the KCSA quota without proper grounds were found.

The deputy director of a contractor organization is accused of entering false data into the acts of work performed on the South Bridge in Kyiv.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

