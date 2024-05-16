Traffic is hampered in Kyiv's Obolon district - police
Kyiv • UNN
Traffic in both directions is hampered on Stepan Bandera Avenue near Jordan Street in Obolon district of Kyiv due to a broken power line, and the relevant services are working at the scene.
In Kyiv, due to the breakdown of a power line on Stepan Bandera Avenue, near the intersection with Yordanska Street, traffic is hampered in both directions. This was reported by the Patrol Police of the capital, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the relevant services are working at the site.
Drivers are asked to take the information into account when planning their trip.