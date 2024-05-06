Traffic is hampered due to an accident on the Kyiv Ring Road

Traffic is hampered on the capital's Ring Road due to an accident, the Kyiv Patrol Police reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to an accident on the Kiltseva Road, traffic in the direction of the Zhulianskyi overpass is hampered," the patrol police posted on social media.

Drivers were urged to take this information into account when planning their trip.

The photo released by the patrols shows that one of the cars has turned over on its side.

