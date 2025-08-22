$41.220.16
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Traffic in the center of Kyiv will be restricted again tomorrow: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

On August 23, traffic in the center of Kyiv will be temporarily restricted. This is due to security measures involving foreign delegations.

Traffic in the center of Kyiv will be restricted again tomorrow: what is known

In the center of the capital tomorrow, August 23, traffic will again be temporarily restricted. The reason is the holding of security measures with the participation of foreign delegations. This was reported by the Department of State Protection of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On August 23, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Kyiv, which will be implemented in the central part of the city.

- the message says.

Kyiv residents and guests of the capital are asked to take this information into account when moving around.

The Department emphasized that, in accordance with the law "On State Protection of State Authorities of Ukraine and Officials", heads of foreign states, governments, parliaments, and international organizations who are on the territory of our country with official or working visits are provided with state protection by the Department of State Protection of Ukraine.

Recall

On August 22, traffic in the center of Kyiv was restricted. This was due to security measures involving foreign delegations.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Ukraine
Kyiv