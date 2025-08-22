Traffic in the center of Kyiv will be restricted again tomorrow: what is known

In the center of the capital tomorrow, August 23, traffic will again be temporarily restricted. The reason is the holding of security measures with the participation of foreign delegations. This was reported by the Department of State Protection of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On August 23, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in Kyiv, which will be implemented in the central part of the city. - the message says.

Kyiv residents and guests of the capital are asked to take this information into account when moving around.

The Department emphasized that, in accordance with the law "On State Protection of State Authorities of Ukraine and Officials", heads of foreign states, governments, parliaments, and international organizations who are on the territory of our country with official or working visits are provided with state protection by the Department of State Protection of Ukraine.

Recall

On August 22, traffic in the center of Kyiv was restricted. This was due to security measures involving foreign delegations.