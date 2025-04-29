$41.740.01
Traffic accident near Warsaw: truck driver – Ukrainian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs is checking data on other affected citizens of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2316 views

Two accidents occurred in Poland, including a Minsk-Wroclaw bus overturning. The driver of the truck that crashed into the fire engine is Ukrainian, possible Ukrainian victims.

Traffic accident near Warsaw: truck driver – Ukrainian, Ministry of Foreign Affairs is checking data on other affected citizens of Ukraine

The driver of one of the trucks involved in the accident near Warsaw was a citizen of Ukraine. The number of injured Ukrainian citizens is still being clarified. This is stated in the official comment of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

In particular, according to the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland, the accidents occurred on the night of April 29, 2025 near the village of Davidy, Mazowieckie Voivodeship (10 km from Warsaw) on the S2 expressway (at the intersection with the S79 road).

First accident: a bus traveling on the Minsk-Wroclaw route, with 27 people on board (26 passengers and a driver), crashed into energy-absorbing barriers and overturned. The embassy is checking the number of injured Ukrainian citizens

- informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Second accident: during rescue operations at the site of the first accident, a truck crashed into a fire engine and blocked traffic. The truck driver is a citizen of Ukraine

- stated in the commentary.

It is reported that as a result of two accidents, 15 people suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity, including 12 bus passengers, a truck driver and two firefighters.

All the victims have been hospitalized. Traffic on the S2 road is temporarily suspended. Emergency services are working at the scene. A consular official is at the scene and is providing the necessary assistance

- commented the department.

Other bus passengers continued their journey on additional transport provided by the carrier.

Also, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that as of now, no appeals have been received on the "hotline" from Ukrainian citizens regarding this issue.

In addition, the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland is taking measures to verify information on the presence of Ukrainian citizens among the victims.

Let us remind you 

According to Polish media, on April 29, two serious accidents occurred on the S2 expressway in Warsaw, Poland . As a result of one of the accidents, an intercity bus carrying 26 people, including citizens of Ukraine, overturned.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

