Traded humanitarian vehicles imported for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a border guard was detained in Kharkiv

A border guard from Kharkiv, who sold passenger cars that charitable foundations imported into Ukraine for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to available information, the vehicles were imported into our country through charitable foundations as humanitarian aid. However, instead of transferring the cars to the Armed Forces units, the suspect "appropriated" them. He searched for clients online to whom he offered to buy cars.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender "red-handed" while selling 3 cars, for which he received 13.5 thousand dollars from the buyer.

Documents for the cars, confirming their import into Ukraine as humanitarian aid, were seized from the border guard. In addition, he kept a whole arsenal of weapons and ammunition at his place of residence, including: automatic rifles, grenades, a pistol, thousands of rounds of various calibers.

Currently, the full circle of persons who may be involved in the trade of humanitarian vehicles is being established.

Addendum

The border guard was notified of suspicion for selling humanitarian aid items for profit, committed on a large scale, during martial law (Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.

The issue of notifying him of suspicion for illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives (Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is also being resolved.