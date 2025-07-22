Traded humanitarian vehicles imported for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a border guard was detained in Kharkiv

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:59 PM • 2206 views
Outbreaks of acute intestinal infections recorded in three regions of Ukraine, 70 people fell ill
12:27 PM • 10363 views
Russians attacked Naftogaz gas production facilities, there is destruction
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 16615 views
We restored Ukrainian legal personality - MP on the adopted law regulating the activities of NABU and SAP
11:15 AM • 18260 views
Trump withdraws US from UNESCO - NY Post
10:50 AM • 17319 views
"First, a lot of work will have to be done": the Kremlin on the meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy
08:08 AM • 28308 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
July 22, 07:27 AM • 54602 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
July 22, 06:19 AM • 94112 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
July 22, 06:15 AM • 45864 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
July 22, 05:56 AM • 52661 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
49%
743mm
Popular news
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 75664 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all detailsJuly 22, 07:00 AM • 34429 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 72175 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talksJuly 22, 07:38 AM • 38476 views
The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAP10:41 AM • 37041 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation10:46 AM • 26971 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP KuzminykhJuly 22, 07:18 AM • 73111 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debtsJuly 22, 06:46 AM • 76537 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions LeagueJuly 22, 06:19 AM • 94114 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 126200 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yorgos Lanthimos
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Crimea
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 148926 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 242427 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 256436 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 251688 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 250342 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Diia (service)
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

Traded humanitarian vehicles imported for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a border guard was detained in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 552 views

A border guard from Kharkiv has been notified of suspicion for selling cars that charitable foundations imported into Ukraine for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He was detained while selling three cars for $13.5 thousand, and an arsenal of weapons was found at his home.

Traded humanitarian vehicles imported for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: a border guard was detained in Kharkiv

A border guard from Kharkiv, who sold passenger cars that charitable foundations imported into Ukraine for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

According to available information, the vehicles were imported into our country through charitable foundations as humanitarian aid. However, instead of transferring the cars to the Armed Forces units, the suspect "appropriated" them. He searched for clients online to whom he offered to buy cars.

Law enforcement officers detained the offender "red-handed" while selling 3 cars, for which he received 13.5 thousand dollars from the buyer. 

Documents for the cars, confirming their import into Ukraine as humanitarian aid, were seized from the border guard. In addition, he kept a whole arsenal of weapons and ammunition at his place of residence, including: automatic rifles, grenades, a pistol, thousands of rounds of various calibers.

Appropriated over UAH 1.6 million in donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion to fraudsters26.06.25, 19:22 • 2532 views

Currently, the full circle of persons who may be involved in the trade of humanitarian vehicles is being established.

Addendum

The border guard was notified of suspicion for selling humanitarian aid items for profit, committed on a large scale, during martial law (Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 7 years.

The issue of notifying him of suspicion for illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives (Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) is also being resolved.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9