Appropriated over UAH 1.6 million in donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion to fraudsters

The Sumy region Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion to four individuals for misappropriating over UAH 1.6 million in charitable donations intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To facilitate the fraud, the perpetrators specifically created a charitable foundation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors, together with investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy Oblast, exposed four Sumy residents who were collecting charitable contributions ostensibly for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and war victims.

However, the charitable contributions amounting to 1.6 million hryvnias never reached the intended recipients. The fraudsters spent them on their own needs.

All individuals were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal use of charitable donations for the purpose of profit.

A petition is being prepared for the court to elect pre-trial detention measures for them.

