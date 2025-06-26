Appropriated over UAH 1.6 million in donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion to fraudsters

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
04:15 PM • 1710 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 13076 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 36956 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 100053 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 62977 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 139303 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 71015 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 62633 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67099 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 92654 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3m/s
44%
748mm
Popular news
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 75900 views
European Commission President von der Leyen faces a vote of no confidence over PfizergateJune 26, 07:37 AM • 36095 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership RevealedJune 26, 08:18 AM • 113104 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlightJune 26, 09:38 AM • 41135 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 19828 views
Publications
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 13373 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 100045 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 139296 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 128305 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 134536 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 20546 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 76584 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 55629 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 63384 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 56106 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Appropriated over UAH 1.6 million in donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion to fraudsters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

In Sumy Oblast, four individuals were notified of suspicion in the appropriation of over UAH 1.6 million in charitable donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The perpetrators created a fraudulent charitable foundation and spent the funds for their own needs.

Appropriated over UAH 1.6 million in donations for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion to fraudsters

The Sumy region Prosecutor's Office announced suspicion to four individuals for misappropriating over UAH 1.6 million in charitable donations intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. To facilitate the fraud, the perpetrators specifically created a charitable foundation. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Prosecutors, together with investigators from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy Oblast, exposed four Sumy residents who were collecting charitable contributions ostensibly for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and war victims.

However, the charitable contributions amounting to 1.6 million hryvnias never reached the intended recipients. The fraudsters spent them on their own needs.

Fraudsters exposed in Kyiv demanded $200,000 for free EW systems for the Armed Forces14.06.25, 22:20 • 4822 views

All individuals were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 201-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal use of charitable donations for the purpose of profit.

A petition is being prepared for the court to elect pre-trial detention measures for them.

More than 120,000 Defective Shells Supplied to the Front Lines: Two Officials of a Defense Plant Exposed29.04.25, 18:37 • 11273 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9