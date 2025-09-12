$41.210.09
Trade with Russia, economic cooperation will not help deter it from war - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 584 views

President Zelenskyy stated that economic cooperation with Russia will not help deter it from war. He emphasized that as long as Russia does not learn humanity, agreements will not work.

As long as Russia does not teach humanity in its schools, no agreements with the aggressor state will work. Trade with Russia and economic cooperation will not help deter Russia from war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his speech at the Fifth Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, UNN reports.

Details

As long as Russian schools do not teach humanity, agreements with Russia will not work. As long as Russian universities consider international criminals to be respected graduates, all of us, Russia's neighbors, must take care of security. We are talking about preserving people and humanity in our countries, supporting families, which would give parents more opportunities to see how their children grow up and what they live for.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

The head of state also emphasized that in the Russian troops, criminal concepts have long outweighed the military regulations. Russian soldiers torture and kill even their own comrades.

"We see on the front that criminal concepts in the Russian army outweigh the regulations of the Russian armed forces. This is not only about "Wagnerites". It's about many other Russian units. They shoot their own when they try to leave the battlefield, put them in a pit when a person tries to defend their rights, rob their own, abuse civilians, torture prisoners. This is the culture of Russia, which breeds Putins and teaches to despise people, to despise humanity," Zelenskyy emphasized.

In Ukraine, 31% of students experience fear of learning - research results11.09.25, 09:15 • 3024 views

The President added that it is precisely because of such principles that it is difficult to agree on peace with the Russians, and trade with them will only lead to them having money to continue the war.

"This continues to exist and even intensifies. That is why it is so difficult to agree on peace with Russia. That is why trade with Russia, economic cooperation, any joint projects will not help deter Russia from war, but will only allow it to earn money for its continuation," Zelenskyy said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that this is how Russia teaches its children. And not only in educational institutions or sports grounds, but also in families.

Russia teaches its children this way in schools, in sports clubs, in universities. But also many, unfortunately, in families, and in mass culture products. This is a great lesson for all of us. For those who want protection from Russia, guaranteed security for our children

- the President emphasized.

Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains10.09.25, 18:04 • 47557 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy