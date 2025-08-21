Toyota uses old batteries to power Mazda car plant - Media

Toyota uses old EV batteries to power Mazda car factory, reports InsideEVs, writes UNN.

Details

Disposing of high-voltage batteries from hybrid and fully electric vehicles is always a challenge. If a car is crashed but the battery is in good condition, it can be used for years without being recycled or, even worse, sent to a landfill.

One way to dispose of old EV batteries is to reuse them in stationary storage. This is exactly what Toyota did in Japan, where the Sweep energy storage system was installed at Mazda's car factory in Hiroshima.

The Sweep battery, which uses EV batteries, is still undergoing testing at Mazda, where the stability of charging and discharging cycles is being monitored to determine if it is suitable for powering the factory or at least part of it.

However, in the future, the modular battery pack will act as a buffer between the factory's solar power plant and the assembly line, similar to how a home battery works. However, the main difference is that Toyota has found a way to integrate the original car inverters, eliminating the need for a separate control unit for the entire battery. The system also uses batteries of different capacities, chemistries, and states.

The first Sweep energy storage system was built in 2022 in collaboration with Jera, Japan's largest energy company and one of the world's largest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The Jera modular battery pack could output 485 kilowatts and had a capacity of 1260 kilowatt-hours, using several types of batteries, including lithium-ion, nickel-metal hydride, and lead-acid.

To work with all types of batteries with different capacities, the Toyota-developed Sweep device allows controlling the discharge of the entire unit, including switching on and off the power supply through series-connected batteries in microseconds. As a result, some batteries can be bypassed, while others remain in operation depending on the energy consumed.

