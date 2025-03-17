Toyota RAV4 led global car sales since the beginning of the year
Kyiv • UNN
Toyota RAV4 overtook Corolla in the global car sales ranking in 2025, and the Ford F-Series rose to third place. Tesla Model Y is the only electric car in the top ten.
According to Fоcus2mоvе, in 2025, the Toyota RAV4 crossover topped the global ranking of best-selling car models, surpassing the previous leader, the Toyota Corolla. At the same time, the Ford F-Series significantly improved its position, rising four places to third place. This is reported by UkrAvtoProm, writes UNN.
Details
Despite the growth of the electric vehicle market, only one electric model, the Tesla Model Y, made it into the top ten, losing one position in the ranking. In general, electric car sales have slowed down, and Tesla and BYD reported a decline in sales due to problems with charging station infrastructure and supply chain disruptions.
Top 10 global bestsellers of January 2025
- Toyota RAV4 - 73907 units (-11.4%);
- Toyota Corolla - 70822 units (-26.4%);
- Ford F-Series - 69805 units (+42.5%);
- Tesla Model Y - 64400 units (-19.6%);
- Honda CR-V - 53492 units (-25.2%);
- Volkswagen Tiguan - 46093 units
(+10.6%);
- Chevrolet Silverado - 44686 units
(-8.8%);
- Hyundai Tucson - 44623 units (-9.8%);
- Toyota Camry - 43455 units (-8.1%);
- Kia Sportage - 39333 units (-7.7%).
