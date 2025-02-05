Toyota opens a new Lexus plant in Shanghai: what is known about the large-scale project

Toyota, one of the world's largest automotive companies, has ambitious plans. The automaker will build a huge plant in China. They officially announced this on January 5, a UNN correspondent reports, citing Agence France-Presse.

The new plant will start operating no earlier than 2027. However, according to Toyota's forecasts, it will produce as many as 100,000 new cars a year. By 2035, the Japanese plan to make all Lexus models electric. This will be the second foreign plant in China. The first is Tesla, in the same Shanghai.

German auto giant optimizes costs: radical changes at Volkswagen

According to experts, Toyota will thus regain its lost ground in the Chinese market. After all, since the beginning of the year, the Japanese in this country have experienced a decline in their sales by almost 10% compared to the previous year.

The company's annual profit is expected to be in the range of $30 billion.

Honda and Nissan plan to merge in 2026